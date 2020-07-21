Russia’s BestDoctor attracts international investors for its $4.5M round

The private medical insurance market is expanding year on year by over 5%, and that includes in Russia, where the insurance market — which grew by 4% in 2019 — has reached a value of almost $22 billion.

So it’s not that surprising that Russian insurtech startup BestDoctor has now closed its third round of financing for $4.5 million. Lead investors AddVenture, based out of Moscow, and Target Global, based out of Berlin, were joined by the London-based LVL1 fund, which had previously invested in the company.

BestDoctor is an online medical insurance platform offering private medical insurance for companies and their employees. As well as insurance, its also delivers 24/7 health support and medical consultations via its mobile app. Users also can get access to recommendations on preventive care and online support from BestDoctor physicians. The idea is that users save up to 23% on their annual medical expenses, and up to 95% of users renew the contract after a year.

Its clients largely consist of Russian corporates, including Voximplant, Faberlic, Ivideon, Prisma Labs and Rambler Group, which add up to more than 30,000 people. It also collaborates with 11,000 clinics across Russia.

Mark Sanevich, BestDoctor’s CEO and co-founder, says the need for online medical services was amplified during the pandemic: “Our business received a strong boost. Now we are going to focus on establishing a comprehensive platform on the basis of medical insurance.”

Target Global managing partner Mikhail Lobanov said: “BestDoctor is a rare example of a company that combines medicine and high-tech, while directly connecting employers with medical clinics. High-tech private medical insurance with the ability to consult a doctor 24/7 ensures transparency of all expenses.”

AddVenture managing partner Maxim Medvedev said: “By summer 2019, BestDoctor had a good head start: it had large enterprise clients, the company figured out the market’s problems and needs and dozens of product ideas were tested.”

BestDoctor plans to spend the newly raised funds on developing its software and also plans to expand its sales activity, concentrating on new product segments.