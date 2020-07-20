Equity Monday: As Xpeng raises $500M more, is there any ceiling for EV enthusiasm?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch's venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds, and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.

Got all that? Great, let's talk about what we went over today:

And we closed the show with a short thought-bubble on manias. What constitutes a bubble? I don’t know precisely, but the electric car (EV) industry has certainly seen its fair share of ups and downs. China’s EV market has see its booms and busts, with the IPO of Nio operating as a good example of enthusiasm (its IPO), declining faith (its later cratering share price), and the rebirth of optimism (its recent return-to-form) in its industry.

Xpeng’s huge new Series C+ round and the huge valuation that Tesla has managed as a public company in recent months add currency to the idea that the EV market has once again swung towards too much optimism. We’ll see.

