Clover Health expands its coverage to eight states and triples its footprint

Clover Health, the medicare advantage health insurance provider for older Americans, said it will triple its geographic coverage through an expansion to eight states.

The company is adding Mississippi to its roster of states covered under its insurance plans and will expand its footprint in a number of states it already operates within. The company said it would be adding 74 new counties in Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Clover touts its ability to offer care recommendations to physicians and ensure that primary care providers are receiving the latest evidence-based protocols, the company said.

“We knew that if we wanted to successfully bring great healthcare to every senior, including those in traditionally underserved communities, it was essential for us to actively provide value to the system, and we couldn’t play the same games as other insurers who shuffle risk and exploit flaws in the MA program,” says Andrew Toy, president and chief technology officer of Clover Health, in a statement. “Through our unique ability to power two-way conversations with clinicians at the point of care, Clover Assistant gathers and shares the most accurate data on a member’s disease burden, which is critical to developing and validating care plans.”

Clover focuses on rural communities where insurance coverage is sparse.

Individuals eligible for Medicare in these new counties can sign up for Clover’s plans during the Annual Election Period, which runs from October 15 to December 7, with coverage starting on January 1, 2021, the company said.