Why certain VC investors earn great ‘Founder NPS’ scores

Why are certain VCs loved by founders and others loathed?

It’s a question that is key not just to founders seeking capital, but also VCs who are looking to burnish their reputations and build the track record that will get them into the next hot deal.

For businesses with actual customers, it’s common to assess their enthusiasm for the product or service by conducting an NPS survey. The idea of a “Net Promoter Score” is to not just see who is satisfied with their transaction, but also to see to what degree a customer is likely to tell their friends and others about the experience. A high NPS toward 100 indicates that the vast majority of customers loved the experience and are enthusiastic about sharing the word. A score toward -100 would indicate that people hated their experience, and will likely spread their tale of woe with others.