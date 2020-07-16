Sign up next week’s Pitchers and Pitches competition on 7/23

Can one minute really make a difference in your startup success? If we’re talking about your 60-second pitch (and we are), then heck yeah! A crisp, concise and compelling pitch opens doors to opportunity, and we’re here to help you pump up your pitch.

Join us online for the next Pitchers & Pitches competition on July 23 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, where you’ll hear rapid-fire pitches from five Digital Startup Alley exhibitors who will be participating at Disrupt this year. The five early-stage startups will take the virtual stage and present their best pitch to a panel of highly qualified judges — TechCrunch editors who coach Startup Battlefield competitors and leading VCs. Seriously, who wouldn’t want feedback from pros like that?

After each pitch, the judges provide the founders with an invaluable critique, tips and advice. Even if you don’t pitch, you can apply what you’ve learned to take your elevator pitch to the next level. Plus, the viewing audience gets to choose the best pitch of the session. The winning startup gets a consulting session with cela, a company that connects early-stage startups to accelerators and incubators that can help scale their businesses.

This is also an opportunity for the TechCrunch community to try out our new virtual Disrupt platform before we go live in September.

You’ll have an opportunity to check out some our new features like:

Watch and interact with the pitch-off event on the virtual main stage.

Meet and video network ad hoc with other attendees.

Connect with the five pitchers in their virtual booth in the startup expo.

Note: Anyone can attend Pitchers & Pitches, but only companies exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley during Disrupt 2020 are eligible to pitch. There’s still time to be considered for the July 23 pitch-off — if you act quickly and purchase a Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package. We randomly select the startups that get to participate, and we’ll announce them — and the judges — on July 22.

Register here to attend for free. Help your 60-second pitch open more doors to more opportunity.

