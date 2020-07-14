Forget the Bronco’s off-road chops, look at this gadget mounting bar

The 2021 Bronco knows you have gadgets, and it’s here for them. Located above the dash, before the windshield, is an accessory mounting bar. Mount your iPhone here. Attach your radar detector or GoPro or dashcam or whatever. It’s fantastic, and I hope similar solutions comes to more vehicles.

The Ford Bronco has a lot going for it, and this simple accessory bar is a tidy detail that tells a story. Ford knows its buyers.

Look at the Jeep Wrangler. New from the dealership, it’s a blank canvas on which owners tack on countless accessories and accouterments. From new fenders to racks to cameras to stickers, many owners endlessly customize the vehicle to their liking.

On the other end of the spectrum are everyday vehicle owners from truck owners to sedan drivers. Everyone has a cell phone, and most vehicles do not have a dedicated location to house a cell phone. Dash cams are increasingly common as they drop in price, and people realize their usefulness. Many drivers turn to windshield mounting solutions that often impede the driver’s view.

The Bronco’s accessory mounting bar seems like a win for many drivers. Instead of having various suction cup mounts splattered around the windshield, owners can securely mount small gadgets in a location Ford deemed safe to use. There are even USB and 12-volt outlets located by the bar.

Vehicle makers have long ignored gadgets. At best, a vehicle could have a wireless charging pad for a cell phone, but it’s often located in a spot that hinders smartphone use. Like it or not, drivers often use their phones while driving for mapping and media playback and it would be best to design the vehicle to provide a safe mounting solution.

This bar would look out of place in most ultra-modern vehicles, but a similar solution, designed to match the rest of the car, would be a welcomed addition to most cars.