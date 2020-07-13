Robinhood raises $320M more, bringing its latest round to $600M at an $8.6B valuation

The stakes keep getting higher for American discount brokerage Robinhood, which today disclosed that it has added hundreds of millions of dollars to its previously disclosed funding round.

Including the $280 million that the company had already announced, Robinhood said that it was “pleased to share” that it “raised an additional $320 million in subsequent closings.” Its now $600 million funding round brings its post-money valuation to $8.6 billion. Fortune first reported the news.

(A detail, but the new capital is part of the same round as it was raised at the same price. TechCrunch reported when the company’s $280 million round was announced, the fintech company was worth $8.3 billion. Another $300 million in capital at a flat share price means that the company’s valuation should have risen by only the dollar amount added. As it did.)

he former startup is seeing demand for its product surge as investors of all sizes take part in the year’s huge equity volatility. Many investing-and-savings-focused fintech companies are enjoying a huge year , as consumers look to hoard and employ their cash. Robinhood’s new capital was as unsurprising as its first tranche of this megaround; t

Robinhood has had a good business year, even if some of its practices have come under fire. The company pledged to tighten up parts of its platform relating to more exotic trading after the suicide of one of its users, for example; a topic that TechCrunch discussed at length last week.

What is inescapable is that Robinhood is having one hell of a year. When it might go public isn’t clear, especially as the private company is having no problem raising capital without an IPO. But as its value continues to rise, it becomes an increasingly remote acquisition target.