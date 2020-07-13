Equity Monday: India’s digital economy attracts ample attention, three funding rounds and earnings season

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our week-starting primer in which we go over the latest news, dig into the week ahead, talk about some neat funding rounds and dive into the latest big news from the startup world.

Some weekends are slow. This weekend was not. Here’s the round-up of news that we had to talk about:

Up ahead we have a fascinating earnings season, one that the media doesn’t expect to go very well. Stocks were up as we wrote the show, so it appears that Wall Street is more bullish than worried. We’ll see. Netflix reports later this week. Then, next week, we really get underway with Snap, IBM, Microsoft and others.

We also touched on three funding rounds: More money for cancer-focused AI startup Paige, $6.3 million for FitXR to keep working on its fitness VR work, and this small round from Russia, which reminded us that you can build a startup even in a failing democracy.

Wrapping, this earnings season is a big deal. Lots of tech investors are betting that an accelerated digital transformation is going to push most tech shops into a growth curve that makes their equity attractive, even at elevated prices. Quite a lot of capital has been sunk in this idea. We’ll see what happens when the numbers come in.