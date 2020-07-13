Emily Heyward will teach you how to make your brand awesome at TC Early Stage

If you’re currently building a startup, you know what product you want to build. But do you know if people are actually going to notice you? Emily Heyward from Red Antler can tell you how to get people obsessed with your brand.

Join us at TC Early Stage online to understand what makes a specific brand stand out from the crowd. And if you pay attention to her advice, your first customers could become your best assets to reach your next big wave of users.

Red Antler works with founders to help them define the vision for their startups. As the co-founder and chief brand officer of Red Antler, Emily Heyward has worked with some of the most iconic brands of the past decade, such as Casper, Allbirds, Brandless and Prose.

She knows her topic so well that she just wrote a book on branding called Obsessed. But if you want to hear from her directly, TC Early Stage gives you an opportunity to go through the modern rules of brand building.

With this session, you’ll know how a modern brand is supposed to look, feel and behave. Heyward will also go through a few case studies and outline the best practices to build a solid brand from the early days of your startup to the later stage.

