New report outlines potential roadmap for Apple’s ARM-based MacBooks

When Ming-Chi Kuo offers up a new report, Apple followers listen. The latest offering from the analyst adds key detail to the potential roadmap for Apple’s recently announced push into its home-baked ARM-based processors.

Once again, Kuo notes that a 13.3-inch MacBook will arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, sporting Apple’s own silicon. That laptop will reportedly be joined by a new version of the MacBook Air, which recently had its own upgrade. The thin-and-light laptop is said to be arriving either along with the Pro in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.

Even more intriguing is the reported arrival of two new Pros — a 14.1-inch and 16-inch — which will sport an “all-new form factor design.” That marks a potential change from earlier reports that have the updated 16-inch arriving alongside the 13 by year’s end. As MacRumors notes, the redesigned iMac is absent from the letter.

Most reports have suggested that the all-in-one is set for a redesign before year’s end, but will still be sporting an Intel chip. A version with Apple silicon likely wouldn’t arrive on the desktop until next year at the earliest, potentially making the new iMac somewhat outdated shortly after its arrival.

Thus far the only system that’s been officially announced is a Mac mini designed specifically for developers. The company used WWDC to offer a rare early look at future tech, in order to help give app developers sufficient time to upgrade for the upcoming hardware.