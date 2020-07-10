Five reasons to attend TC Early Stage online

TC Early Stage on July 21 and 22 will virtually bring together 50+ experts across startup core competencies to give you the tools you’ll need to be able to keep building your business and protect your assets. If you’re on the fence about attending, here are just five reasons why you should get your tickets today:

1. Learn how to fundraise effectively

Top venture capitalists from Greylock, General Catalyst, Accel, Plexo Capital and more will share their secrets on how to raise funds for your company. For example, if you need to optimize your pitch deck or decide whether to bootstrap or identify pitfalls to avoid when pitching or even learn how to get your company acquired, this is the place where you will be able to learn it all from seed to IPO.

2. Focus on growing your bottom line

In order to grow, you have to build and engage your audience, but how do you stand out in the crowd? What’s the secret sauce for growth? At TC Early Stage, we’ll have several marketing mavens on tap to provide the tips and tricks you’ll need to develop your brand’s personality and teach you how to get in front of new clients.

3. Operate at maximum efficiency

To make sure the machine is operating at its best, all of the pieces need to work together effectively. As you are hiring employees, developing and securing your company’s tech stack, building out your board or structuring your term sheets, these workshops can help you fine tune all of the functional puzzle pieces of your company that make it run.

4. Expand your network

Not only will you have experts to meet but you’ll also have hundreds of other founders who are at your disposal to share best practices, meet other investors and service providers and expand your social graph. It’s the icing on the cake to augment your entire TC Early Stage experience. Plus you’ll be able to kick-start your networking with other attendees before the show even begins!

5. Space is limited

We’re keeping these sessions as intimate as possible so you have opportunities to engage with speakers and get the most out of each workshop. Some sessions have already reached capacity, so you’ll want to act fast and register now. All of the sessions will be exclusively available for TC Early Stage attendees to view after the event concludes, so if you miss one, you’ll still be able to watch the session on-demand. Get your tickets now and secure your seat at TC Early Stage online.