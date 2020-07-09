Google expands its Swirl 3D ad format

Google is announcing the global availability of Swirl, an ad format that the company unveiled in beta just over a year ago.

The Swirl format involves banner ads that include interactive 3D product models. As the company put it in a blog post:

Swirl lets consumers engage with a product like it’s right in front of them by allowing them to rotate, zoom and expand the creative in the ad. Swirl ads allow brands to illustrate changes in behavior, new technology performance, unique product features and more.

The post went on to describe different campaigns that have already been created using the format, including Nissan Spain, which used a Swirl ad to show off the new features of its Qashaqai SUV, and adidas Latin America, which advertised the adidas Ultra Boost 2019 shoe.

The ads don’t have to be purely product-focused either — apparently Purina used Swirl to allow potential customers to play fetch with a 3D dog model, an ad that apparently saw six times the engagement of a standard 2D ad.

To create Swirl campaigns, advertisers can upload 3D assets to Google Web Designer, or edit the models using Poly.