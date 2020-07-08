Lucid to open 20 customer locations to help sell and service its electric vehicle

The Lucid Air electric sedan will debut on September 9, 2020 and today the company is detailing its plan to sell and service those vehicles. The company says it will open 20 so-called ‘studio’ and service locations through 2021. These locations will be located throughout North America and feel similar to Tesla’s customer locations.

Right now, the company is only revealing the location of eight studio and service centers: two in Beverly Hills, CA, San Jose, West Palm Beach, New York City, DC metro area, and at Lucid’s Silicon Valley headquarters in Newark, CA

Lucid is clearly careful about not calling these sales locations. To do so would require the company to comply by different state regulations around dealerships. In many states automakers are barred from selling vehicles to customers directly through a physical location. Instead, state regulations require automakers to use a 3rd party — an independent dealership — to make the transaction. As is the case with Tesla, these locations by Lucid will help build brand awareness and assist customers in their online purchase.

As for service Lucid is assembling a network of approved service centers including mobile service providers and collision repair centers.