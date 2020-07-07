Everything you need to know about the virtual TC Sessions: Mobility 2020

You may have heard that we’re taking our events virtual this year. And that means TC Sessions: Mobility is going virtual as well.

This won’t just be one long webinar. We have some technical tricks up our sleeves that will bring all of what you’d expect from our in-person events from the informative panels and provocative one-on-one interviews to the networking and even a pitch-off session. While virtual isn’t the same as our events in the past, it has provided one massive benefit: democratizing access.

If you’re a startup or investor based in Europe, Africa, Australia, South America or another region in the U.S., you can listen in, network and connect with other participants here in Silicon Valley.

The virtual edition of TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility will occur over two days, October 6-7 and will build off of last year’s inaugural event. If you weren’t there, it was a massive success. This year we are shooting higher.

Here’s what we can share, so far.

For the first time, we will host a pitch-off for early-stage mobility companies during the show and talk to some of the most innovative startups and leaders from established tech firms. Stay tuned for more announcements as the date approaches. You can pick up a virtual ticket for as little as $145 to the show here.

On the speaker front, we have the best and brightest minds in mobility. Argo AI founder and CEO Bryan Salesky will join us for a one-on-one interview that we expect to be particularly interesting. Argo AI has gone from unknown startup to a company providing the autonomous vehicle technology to Ford and VW — not to mention billions in investment from the two global automakers. Co-founder and CEO Bryan Salesky will talk about the company’s journey, what’s next and what it really takes to commercialize autonomous vehicle technology.

Other headliners include Waymo Chief Operating Officer Tekedra Mawakana, who stands at the center of Waymo’s future, Ike co-founder and chief engineer Nancy Sun and Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer. We have panels focused on cities, autonomous vehicle regulations, new opportunities in micromobility and the future of trucking. Plus a few other panels and speakers we have yet to announce.

Our announced panelists include Trucks VC general partner Reilly Brennan, Dor Levi, who heads up bikes and scooters at Lyft, Danielle Harris, director of mobility innovation at Elemental Excelerator, Dmitry Shevelenko, founder at Tortoise, Spin co-founder Euwyn Poon and Uber Director of Policy, Cities and Transportation Shin-pei Tsay.

As the dates get closer, we’ll share more information. In the meantime, here is how to stay up to date on TC Sessions: Mobility 2020.

You can attend both days of TC Sessions: Mobility at the early-bird price of $145 with group discounts available when you buy in bulk with others from your office. If you’re a student, you can get in for just $50. Early stage startups can get additional exposure for their company and the ability to generate leads with a virtual startup exhibition package which includes 3 tickets for $335. Reserve your place today for TC Sessions: Mobility and save.