Tune-up your pitch tomorrow at Pitchers & Pitches

Ready to breathe some life into your 60-second pitch? Turn your internet dial to our next Pitchers & Pitches webinar tomorrow, July 1 at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. It’s free for everyone, and all you need to do is register right here.

Tune in as five early-stage startup founders (all of whom you’ll find exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley during Disrupt 2020) step to the mound to bring the heat. Translation: They’ll deliver their best 60-second elevator pitch to a panel of judges — and benefit from real-time critique, feedback and advice from industry experts who know how to craft a winning pitch.

Judging this session we have pitch-savvy TechCrunch editors, Jordan Crook and Kirsten Korosec, plus two VCs — Matthew Hartman of Betaworks Ventures and Dayna Grayson of Construct Capital. Yes, essential feedback from startup investors — the very people founders need to impress most.

Not only will the five pitching founders come away with a stronger presentation, one of them will walk away with a pretty cool prize. The viewing audience (that would be you) decides who wins a consulting session with cela, a company that connects early-stage startups to accelerators and incubators that can help scale their businesses.

Note: Only companies that purchase a Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package are eligible to pitch. You’ll still learn valuable tips and strategies — even if you’re not facing the judges. Watch, listen and apply the expert tips and strategies to power up your pitch — your handshake to the startup world. This is your chance to make it firm and impressive.

Here are the startups we randomly selected to compete tomorrow:

Cognidna — provides DNA insights on cognitive traits, helping parents make more informed educational decisions for their children.

Munch — a digital platform for restaurants designed to create better customer experiences.

Flexlane — an online wholesale marketplace that transforms the way local retailers in Asia buy for their stores.

Bitsensing — aims to design future safety in the era of autonomous vehicles.

Evertracker — a neutral platform that provides end-to-end visibility and predictability along global supply chains on an item level.

Don’t miss this masterclass. Register for Pitches & Pitchers and tune in tomorrow, July 1 at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. If you want a shot at pitching during the Pitchers & Pitches session scheduled on July 22, be sure to buy your Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package first to be eligible.

