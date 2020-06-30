Join GGV’s Hans Tung and Jeff Richards for a live chat today at 3:30 EDT/12:30 PDT

The good ship Extra Crunch Live sails along today, bringing two noted venture capitalists aboard to discuss the world’s investing patterns, their own deals and much more.

Hans Tung and Jeff Richards from GGV Capital

GGV Capital invests globally, which means it has eyes and ears in a number of different markets. We'll dig into how different markets are faring: Is China's VC scene as slow as it seems? Is Europe bouncing back as we've been hearing? And what's the current temperature here in the United States for Series A through C rounds?

With the stock market back to form, exits are hot again, which gives us a new set of topics to explore, including how GGV views M&A appetite today from a price perspective, and whether any of their later-stage companies are looking more closely at the IPO market.

TechCrunch’s Extra Crunch Live series has featured guests like investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, BLCK VC’s Sydney Sykes and Inspired Capital’s Alexa von Tobel, with more to come.

There are other pressing matters: The COVID-19 pandemic is re-accelerating domestically even as it abates abroad. And GGV spoke out against racism during the early days of protests after the killing of George Floyd, so we’ll ask about the venture capital industry and if its efforts to diversify itself will make more material progress this time.

Extra Crunch subscribers

All set? Great. We’ll see you in a few hours.

