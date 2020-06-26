Prices increase tonight on TechCrunch’s virtual founder workshop event, TC Early Stage

We’re less than a month away from launching TC Early Stage 2020, our interactive online bootcamp, that runs July 21-22. Don’t miss out on more than 50 expert-led workshops focused on the core subjects every early-stage startup founder needs to ace.

But hold up — today is your last chance to score an early-bird deal. Buy your pass before the clock strikes 11:59 pm (PT), and you’ll save $50.

Early founders — from pre-seed through Series A — tend to have more questions than answers as they strive to build their startups. That’s where TC Early Stage comes in. Get answers to your questions from a battalion of credible, knowledgeable experts across the startup spectrum.

Is your pitch deck anemic? Does your tech stack stack up? How should you approach a VC? How do you protect your users? Those and a zillion other questions can keep you tossing and turning. This is your chance to learn from the pros and get answers you can put into practice now.

Each session can accommodate around 100 people, so be sure to sign up quickly — especially if you have topic-specific questions you want addressed. Session seats are available first come first serve, so don’t delay. The good news is that ticket holders receive exclusive access to videos of all sessions — on demand after the event.

Bonus: You also have access to all the Main Stage interviews and CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform — famous for relieving stress and increasing productivity.

Take a peek at just some of the interactive sessions and experts we have waiting for you at TC Early Stage.

How to create great growth assets for paid channels: Learn about the right ways and wrong ways to create great assets for paid channels, landing pages and more in this teardown workshop with Asher King Abramson, a top growth marketer who has worked with 100+ successful startups. Submit your landing page and ads beforehand for a chance to receive feedback live onstage.

What scale-stage execs need to know about culture and D&I during hypergrowth: Your company's culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion shouldn't take a backseat when hiring at scale. Hear from Sarah Nahm, CEO of Lever, on how her company has evolved their culture as they grew from 20 to 250 while keeping D&I at the forefront of how they hire. A leader in the D&I and hiring space, Sarah will share actionable advice from Lever, her time at Google, and examples from leaders in the tech industry.

How to sell an idea when you don't have a product: It takes money to make money. But first, you must get the money on board. Hear from seed-stage investor Charles Hudson about what it takes to convert investors when all you have to show is a great idea and an understanding of the market.

You still have a month to prepare for TC Early Stage 2020, but only a few hours left to keep $50 in your pocket. Don’t miss out — buy your pass before prices increase tonight at 11:59 pm (PT).

