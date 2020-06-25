Extra Crunch Live: Join Alexa von Tobel for a live Q&A now

Entrepreneurs-turned-investors are in a truly unique position in the tech world, with experience on both sides of the table and unique insights into how businesses should operate and grow.

Alexa von Tobel takes that breadth of experience and those unique insights to a new level, as a founder who has pretty much exclusively started her ventures in the midst of a recession. So it should come as no surprise that we’re absolutely amped to be sitting down (virtually, of course) with von Tobel for an episode of Extra Crunch Live today at 11am PT/2pm ET. (Full details after the jump.)

LearnVest was founded by von Tobel in 2006, just before the crash of ’08, and was poised to grow voraciously due to the economic landscape of the time. The personal finance platform raised a total of $72 million over the following years and was ultimately acquired by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance in 2015.

In 2019, von Tobel launched Inspired Capital, a $200 million early-stage firm that has invested in Chief, Finix, SnackPass and Rho Business Banking.

And here we are, in the midst of yet another recession with some 30 million people out of a job due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic.

Von Tobel says that, in times of economic uncertainty like these, startups have a real opportunity to disrupt and accelerate.

We’ll chat with von Tobel about how she’s advising her portfolio companies right now, the biggest lessons she’s learned throughout her career, her thoughts on how tech can improve diversity and inclusion efforts in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, and which trends and sectors she’s most interested in pursuing right now.

