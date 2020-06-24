3 days left to save on virtual founder workshops at TC Early Stage 2020

Startups don’t come with instructions — a fact that inspired us to create TC Early Stage 2020, a two-day online event packed with workshops designed specifically for early-stage startup founders. It’s the closest thing you’ll find to a blueprint for DIY success, and it all goes down on July 21-22.

Early-bird pricing remains in effect for just three more days. Buy your Early Stage 2020 pass before the offer expires on June 26 at 11:59 pm (PT) and you'll save $50.

Early Stage 2020 offers more than 50 breakout sessions covering topics and issues that every pre-seed through Series A founder faces. You won’t just sit on your couch and listen — these workshops are engaging and interactive.

What keeps you up at night? What next step have you put off because you’re feeling paralyzed or uncertain? Whether it has to do with your pitch, term-sheet construction, fundraising, hiring practices, developing a tech stack, growth marketing or product management, you’ll get your burning questions answered.

We're limiting these sessions to about 100 people each, they're available first come, first serve, and they'll fill up quickly.

Here’s a glimpse of the great sessions waiting for you at Early Stage 2020.

How to raise a successful Series A with Greylock’s Reid Hoffman and Sarah Guo: Raising money is all in the details, and no one knows those details better than Reid Hoffman and Sarah Guo. Hear from these two seasoned experts about how to craft the perfect pitch deck — Hoffman will dive deep on his annotated LinkedIn Series B pitch deck, while Guo breaks down exactly what she looks for. With consumer and enterprise fields equally represented, these two should offer a wealth of strategic information around how to successfully raise a Series A.

How to draw up your first contracts and other legal tips with Moonshot Legal’s Adam Zagaris: Hear from James Alonso, partner at Magnolia Law, on the ins and outs of company formation and financing. Companies that are off to the races can learn from Adam Zagaris, partner at Moonshot Legal, as he breaks down the process of creating commercial contracts and managing transactions. This is a great 360-overview of the legal side of running a startup.

TC Early Stage 2020 on July 21-22.

