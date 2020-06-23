Daily Crunch: Apple’s big day

We round up Apple’s news from its big WWDC keynote, Wirecard’s CEO is arrested and Facebook acquires another VR studio.

Here’s your Daily Crunch for June 23, 2020.

1. Here’s everything Apple announced in the WWDC 2020 keynote

Apple announced a number of changes for iOS 14, including widgets and an automatically sorted app library. It’s also rolling out a new feature called App Clips — tiny, fast, lightweight mini-apps that don’t require a download.

Also discussed: New updates to iPad OS, AirPods, Apple Watch, privacy, HomeKit and MacOS.

2. Apple is building its own processors for future Macs

One more big piece of news from the virtual keynote: Tim Cook officially announced that the company will be producing its own processors for its desktops and laptops — one of the biggest changes in the company’s long computing history. As has been rumored for years now, Apple is moving away from its reliance on Intel, onto its own ARM-based chips.

3. After its billion-euro implosion, Wirecard’s former CEO is arrested for fraud

Braun turned himself in to German authorities on the same day Wirecard admitted that $2.1 billion the company had reported on its balance sheet did not exist. He has since been released on €5 million bail.

4. Facebook acquires VR studio behind ‘Lone Echo’

Facebook has been on a game studio acquisition spree over the past year, buying up developers behind some of the most popular VR titles. That trend continued with the company’s acquisition of Ready at Dawn Studios, the developer behind the Lone Echo games, one of Oculus’ most successful series.

5. Dear Sophie: What does the Supreme Court’s DACA decision mean for employers?

Sophie Alcorn discusses what the recent Supreme Court decision means for recruitment and retention, and how tech companies can support colleagues who need immigration security. (Extra Crunch membership required.)

6. French contact-tracing app StopCovid has been activated 1.8 million times but only sent 14 notifications

Downloads are one thing, but StopCovid hasn’t led to a lot of notifications. Only 68 StopCovid users have declared they’ve been diagnosed COVID-19-positive in the app, and in the end, StopCovid has only sent 14 notifications over the past three weeks.

7. Hulu announces a new offer-focused ad format called GatewayGo

This makes good on Hulu’s statement at the beginning of the year that it would be rolling out ads that are more transactional — so viewers can act on an ad right away, and advertisers get a concrete measurement of an ad’s impact.

