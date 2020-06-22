Watch the first trailer for ‘Foundation,’ coming to Apple TV+ in 2021

While Apple TV+ only played a small role in Apple’s announcements during today’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, the company did unveil the first teaser trailer for its upcoming “Foundation” series.

The show is based on the classic science fiction stories and novels by Isaac Asimov, which depict the fall of a Galactic Empire and the efforts of Hari Seldon, inventor of a new predictive science called psychohistory, to limit the period of chaos.

The teaser released online includes a little more footage than the version shown on the WWDC livestream, including comments from showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, who said, “People have been trying to make ‘Foundation’ for 50 years … It was the greatest science fiction work of all time.”

The teaser also includes some hints about how Goyer and the rest of the creative team are approaching the adaptation.

While the books cover hundreds of years and feature an ever-changing cast of characters, it looks like Jared Harris will have an ongoing role as Seldon. (Though who knows, maybe he’ll disappear a few episodes in, just as he did in “The Crown.”) In addition, some key characters have been reconceived as women of color, and the whole thing looks much more visually spectacular than the action-light, dialogue-heavy stories.

“Foundation” is due for release in 2021.