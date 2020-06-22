Live from Apple’s virtual WWDC 2020

This WWDC is going to be one to remember — if not because of the news it makes, then certainly the show itself. As with the rest of the industry (and world, for that matter), Apple’s been forced to go entirely virtual for the first — and possibly last — time.

Beyond that, there’s bound to be plenty of news worth tuning in for. Here’s what we’re expecting out of the event. At the top of the list is Apple’s long-awaited push into ARM processors. There’s plenty of OS-related news, as well, with new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS on the way. A new iMac, headphones and HomePod are also rumored to be on the way.

We’ll be following live remotely, along with you, right here. You can watch the live stream right here. Things kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.