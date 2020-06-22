Extra Crunch Live: Join Inspired Capital’s Alexa von Tobel for a live Q&A on June 25 at 2 pm EDT/11 am PDT

Fresh off chats with distinguished founders such as Eventbrite’s Julia Hartz, Superhuman’s Rahul Vohra, and Plaid’s Zach Perret, Extra Crunch Live is turning the table around with Alexa von Tobel of Inspired Capital. Next Thursday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST/6 p.m. GMT, TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas and Jordan Crook will bring von Tobel to the EC Live stage.

Investor von Tobel formerly founded personal finance website LearnVest, which sold for $375 million in 2015 to Northwestern Mutual. In 2019, she teamed up with the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama, Penny Pritzker, to launch Inspired Capital with a $200 million debut fund.

Hear from von Tobel on how Inspired Capital has invested in seed and Series A tech companies in 2020, from the new metrics she cares about to her stance on the reality of remote deals.

