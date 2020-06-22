Dear Sophie: Will the US suspend H-1Bs and other work visas? How should I prepare?

Here’s another edition of “Dear Sophie,” the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”

Dear Sophie,

What in the world is happening with all this immigration breaking news and speculation about H-1Bs and J-1s and L-1s? Are we actually going to see changes?! What should I be doing to prepare?

— Immigration Doomsday Prepper

Dear Prepper,

It is times like these that I sometimes wish I did not have so many incredible, intelligent and informed clients who are capable of utilizing the news for breaking information. Some attorneys are advising everybody with visas to return to the United States ASAP. I don’t know if this will end up being required. As an attorney, it is increasingly important to remember that giving unsolicited advice (especially advice regarding things that have yet to happen) is scary and a huge gamble.