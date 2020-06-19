Bandcamp is donating its share of sales to the NAACP for Juneteenth

The last several months have been full of corporate lip service, as companies have attempted to tailor responses to pressing issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and questions of social justice. Bandcamp, on the other hand, has presented some solid examples of how companies can and should respond during times of crisis.

The company has devoted a day a month to waiving fees in order to payout artists struggling as the pandemic has ground touring profits to a halt. It’s a solid gesture from a platform that’s already significantly better about paying musicians than other streaming platforms. And those days have consistently ranked among its most profitable.

Rather than waiving its fees outright for Juneteenth, however, Bandcamp will be donating 100% of its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund from midnight to midnight, PDT.

“The recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world are horrific tragedies,” co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond rights in a blog post. “We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community.”

What’s more, it’s not a one-time deal. The site is committing to doing so for the Juneteeth holiday, going forward. Beyond that, it’s also going to be donating $30,000 a year for partnerships with racial justice orgs.

Those looking for more insight into the relationship between tech co’s and Juneteeth should check out this post from my colleague, Megan. And if you’re looking to spend money on Bandcamp today, Black Bandcamp is a great place to start.