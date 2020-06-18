Join us for a live Q&A with Plaid CEO Zach Perret right now

Later today, TechCrunch’s Extra Crunch Live series is sitting down with Plaid CEO Zach Perret. Extra Crunch members can tune in at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. GMT. The livestream links and scheduling links are below for your use. (Update: We’re going live shortly.)

Extra Crunch Live has previously spoken with investors like Sequoia’s Roelof Botha, business celebrity Mark Cuban and entrepreneurs like Eventbrite’s CEO and co-founder Julia Hartz. Perret, however, is unique in that he’s joining us after a multibillion dollar deal to sell Plaid to Visa was announced, but before the deal is completed. The situation should make for an interesting conversation.

TechCrunch wants to know about Plaid’s $250 million, 2018-era venture round and how the huge infusion changed Plaid’s growth plans and corporate culture. We’re going to ask why Perret decided to sell the business instead of working to take it public and how the decision to sell was evaluated among leadership and investors.

Plaid’s core product helps other fintech and finservices companies connect to consumer bank accounts.

Hosts Jordan Crook and Alex Wilhelm will also dig into trends that we are keeping tabs on, like huge growth in market demand for savings and investing products. As Plaid helps a host of other fintech shops reach consumers, it has a view into what types of fintech startups are doing well. We want to know what’s bubbling up now that is new and surprising.

If time permits, we’ll also chat about API-based startups themselves and how some fintech companies today are bringing lower-cost services to individuals who are often underserved — and overcharged — by traditional banking players.

We’ll ask your questions as well. So, make sure your Extra Crunch membership is active, and we’ll see you later today. Chat soon!

