Join us for a live Q&A with Plaid CEO Zach Perret today at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT

Later today, TechCrunch’s Extra Crunch Live series is sitting down with Plaid CEO Zach Perret. Extra Crunch members can tune in at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/5 pm GMT. The livestream links and scheduling links are below for your use.

Extra Crunch Live has previously spoken with investors like Sequoia’s Roelof Botha, business celebrity Mark Cuban, and entrepreneurs like Eventbrite’s CEO and cofounder Julia Hartz. Perret, however, is unique in that he’s joining us after a multi-billion dollar deal to sell Plaid to Visa was announced, but before the deal is completed. The situation should make for an interesting conversation.

TechCrunch wants to know about Plaid’s $250 million, 2018-era venture round, and how the huge infusion of money changed Plaid’s growth plans and corporate culture. We want to know why Perret decided to sell the business instead of working to take it public, and how the decision to sell was evaluated among leadership and investors.

Plaid’s core product helps other fintech, and finservices companies to connect to consumer bank accounts.

Hosts Jordan Crook and Alex Wilhelm will also dig into fintech trends that we are keeping tabs on at TechCrunch, like huge growth in market demand for savings and investing products. And as Plaid helps a host of other fintech shops reach consumers, it has a view into what types of fintech startups are doing well. We want to know what’s bubbling up now that is new, and surprising.

If time we’ll also chat about API-based startups themselves, and how some fintech companies today are bringing lower-cost services to individuals often underserved, and overcharged by traditional banking players.

We'll ask your questions as well.

