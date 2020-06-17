HappyFunCorp’s Ben Schippers and Jon Evans will talk tech stacks at TC Early Stage

How do you decide what tools and languages to use to build your concept into a company? How can the tech stack decisions you make in the early days affect you down the road — and how might your needs evolve over time?

Find out at TC Early Stage, where HappyFunCorp CEO Ben Schippers and CTO Jon Evans will break it all down in a breakout session on building “a tech stack that can go the distance.”

HappyFunCorp is a Brooklyn-based product engineering firm. Founded in 2009, they’ve helped companies like Twitter, Audible, Gatorade, Disney, AMC and many more bring their app ideas into reality.

Schippers is a revered product architect with a focus on “helping companies and brands build more mindful and thoughtful products for the next-generation consumer,” and has previously written for TechCrunch about the process of design and the different things apps do to keep us addicted. Jon Evans is a journalist and award-winning novelist — and, as it happens, a long-time columnist here at TechCrunch.

TC Early Stage is our brand-new virtual event series that focuses on getting new founders the information, insight and advice directly from the experts — the founders, investors and lawyers who’ve been down these roads many times before. Schippers and Evans are joining an already incredible list of speakers, with sessions and talks from folks like Reid Hoffman, Brooke Hammerling, Dalton Caldwell, Garry Tan, Charles Hudson and Cyan Banister.

One catch: Each of the 50+ breakout sessions at TC Early Stage will be capped at just 100 people and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Buy your ticket today (starting at $199) and you’ll be able to sign up for any breakout sessions we announce, plus any we’ve already announced that still have room. Prices increase in a few short days so secure your seat today.

It all goes down on July 21-22. The best news? This two-day event is all virtual, so you can tune in from the comforts of your couch. Want to know more? Find all the details you could ever want right here.