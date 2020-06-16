New sessions announced at TC Early Stage from Dell, Perkins Coie and SVB

Early-stage founders have about a zillion questions and face a battalion of challenges to get their businesses up and running. That’s why we created TechCrunch Early Stage, a two-day, virtual and highly interactive conference that takes place July 21-22.

At TC Early Stage, early founders — from pre-seed through Series A — can choose from more than 50 breakout sessions on topics spanning the startup ecosystem. Notable experts from the startup world will lead topics ranging from fundraising strategies and building a team to marketing and operations — and much more.

Speaking of more — check out these breakout sessions our sponsors have in store for you.

How to achieve product led growth

brought to you by Dell Technologies

The enterprise technology market is a crowded place now with rapid consolidation and dominant players. How does one attempt to start a software company in these times, yet alone scale it? The answer lies in using product-led growth to ensure solid customer success. In this session we will tackle some hard-hitting questions, such as how to design your go-to-market, which roles to hire first, which function — product or sales or marketing to focus on first and how to build a culture to ensure growth. We will use real-life examples from the software and internet industries with high applicability in other settings as well.

The importance of IP hygiene to investors and in financings

brought to you by Perkins Coie

Intellectual property (IP) hygiene is the process of safeguarding IP rights by ensuring that all valuable technology development activities protect your invention. Perkins Coie partners Michael Glenn (Patent Prosecution) and Matt Oshinsky (Emerging Companies Venture Capital) will discuss how simple, but often overlooked, measures to maintain IP hygiene can add value during an equity financing and to your enterprise.

Is your startup covered? What founders need to know about litigation and fraud in uncertain times

brought to you by Silicon Valley Bank

Is your startup protected from litigation or fraud? Are your directors and officers personally covered? Liability coverage is crucial for any startup founder. In this educational presentation, Travis Hedge, co-founder of Vouch Insurance, and Lewis Hower, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank, will take attendees through the various types of coverage available to founders and why they need them at certain stages of growth. Join us and protect your startup.

Note that each session is limited to about 100 people, so sign-up is on a first-come, first-serve basis. No FOMO at this event, however; videos of all the sessions will be available on-demand for ticket holders.

TC Early Stage takes place July 21-22.

