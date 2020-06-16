72 hours left to apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2020

Get featured in front of the largest TechCrunch Disrupt audience in history. The opportunity clock is ticking, and you have just 72 hours left for a chance to compete head-to-head against top startups from around the world at Disrupt 2020. Beat the deadline — apply to compete in Startup Battlefield before June 19 at 11:59 pm (PT).

This Startup Battlefield may be virtual, but there’s nothing virtual about the benefits to your startup. Exposure to a huge global audience means more investors, more media, more opportunity of every size and stripe. Then there’s the not-so-small matter of the $100,000 cash prize. Imagine what that could do for your bottom line. And let’s not forget the coveted Disrupt Cup and serious bragging rights. Those count, too.

Here’s how the virtual Startup Battlefield works. Applying to and competing in the Battlefield is free, and TechCrunch takes no equity. You’re eligible to apply if:

Your company is early stage

It has an MVP with a tech component (software, hardware or platform)

Your company has received minimal major media coverage

TechCrunch is inclusive of all founder backgrounds, geographies and industries. Every application we receive is thoroughly screened by the TechCrunch editorial team. They’re looking for creativity and game-changing potential, and they take the process Very. Seriously. The startups they select — typically between 15 and 20 — will compete virtually during Disrupt 2020, which runs from Sept. 14 – 18.

You never enter a battle arena without proper training, and all competing teams will have weeks of free coaching from the TechCrunch editorial team. It’s intense, but you’ll come out of the experience with a finely tuned demo, a boffo business model and killer presentation skills.

During round one, each Battlefield team gets six-minutes to pitch to a panel of judges (think top VCs and technologists). All that coaching comes in handy when, after your pitch, the judges grill you for another six minutes.

The judges then choose a handful of teams to move into the final round. On the last day of the virtual conference, the finalists pitch again to an entirely new set of judges. When the dust settles, only one outstanding startup will claim the title, the Disrupt Cup and $100,000.

Here’s the thing about Startup Battlefield. There may be only one champ, but every competing team receives massive world-wide exposure, tons of media and investor interest and a huge opportunity to take their business to the next level — even in these challenging times.

Want more perks? Buckle up.

Startup Battlefield competitors also get to exhibit in Digital Startup Alley, and they receive a bevy of benefits.

CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, to set up virtual 1:1 meetings with investors, media or potential customers

Leading Voices Webinars: Hear top industry minds share their strategies for adapting and thriving during and after the pandemic. Startup Alley exhibitors get exclusive access to this webinar series.

A launch article posted on TechCrunch.com

A YouTube video promoted on TechCrunch.com

Free subscription to Extra Crunch.Free passes to future TechCrunch events

Competitors also join the ranks of the Startup Battlefield Alumni — this impressive group has collectively raised $9 billion and generated 115 exits. We’re talking companies like Vurb, Dropbox, GetAround, Mint, Yammer, Fitbit and many more. Talk about prime networking.

The deadline expires on June 19 at 11:59 pm (PT). You have just 72 hours left to apply to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2020.

