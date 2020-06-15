Learn how to give your brand a distinct voice from Slack’s Head of Brand Communications Anna Pickard at TC Early Stage

How do you give your brand a voice that feels authentic and unique? How can you communicate with users in a way that helps and engages without feeling weird or forced?

We’re thrilled to announce that Anna Pickard, Head of Brand Communications at Slack, will be joining us at TC Early Stage to teach us all that and more.

In her role at Slack, Pickard helps teams across the company figure out how to communicate with users in a way that feels unified and professional, but not overly canned or corporate.

In her TC Early Stage breakout session aptly called “A brand personified,” Pickard will share some of those lessons with the rest of us.

TC Early Stage is our brand-new, all-virtual event that focuses on helping new founders get exactly the information they need, straight from the experienced founders, executives, investors and lawyers that know it best. It’ll run from July 21 to July 22 and will feature over 50 breakout sessions on topics on everything from fundraising, to hiring your first engineers, to the tech stack you build your product on.

And because it’s all virtual, you don’t even have to go anywhere. Tune in and kick back in your pajamas. We won’t judge.

Pickard joins an outright incredible list of speakers presenting at TC Early Stage, alongside people like Sarah Guo, Jeff Clavier, Sophie Alcorn, Cyan Banister and Garry Tan.

