Original Content podcast: The new season of ‘Queer Eye’ is exactly what we needed

With everything that’s going on in the world right now, it’s nice to know that we can rely on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” to continue tugging at our heartstrings.

The latest season was filmed during what looks like a sweltering Philadelphia summer, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The basic “Queer Eye” formula hasn’t changed, with the Fab Five once again taking on the task of helping ten individuals up their game in interior design, fashion, cooking, grooming and culture.

But the show proves adept at finding the perfect guests to plug into that template, whether it’s a gay pastor or a struggling dog groomer. It also finds interesting ways to break the formula, and for the Fab Five to reveal more about their personalities and pasts.

More than anything, “Queer Eye” feels like perfect comfort viewing. It returns us to a time when hugs were the perfect way to greet new friends, and convinces us that our personal demons can be defeated — we just someone to point us in the right direction, and maybe buy us some new clothes, too.

In addition to our review, we also discuss the current plans to reopen movie theaters and listener response to our review of “Space Force.”

