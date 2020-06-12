Two weeks left to save on TC Early Stage passes

Are you an early stage founder? Then listen up, because we created TC Early Stage just for you. This two-day virtual conference takes place on July 21-22. We’ll provide the details below, but first things first. Early bird tickets cost just $199 for early-stage founders, but this sweet deal flies south on June 26 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT). Avoid the price hike. Buy your ticket now and save $50.

TechCrunch Early Stage sprouted roots in Extra Crunch, our subscription-based editorial content that offers founders extensive analysis and advice on essential topics. Think about Early Stage along the lines of an accelerated accelerator for early founders — only with more experts across a bigger range of the startup ecosystem.

With more than 50 presentations from which to choose, you’ll get your burning questions answered by people who know the score. We’re talking actionable, how-to advice on crucial topics that every early stage founder needs to know — legal, investing, marketing, tech development, recruiting, pitching and a bunch more.

Here’s another reason to get your ticket sooner rather than later. We limit each breakout session to 100 people, and sign-up is on a first come, first serve basis. But don’t fret about missing something essential. Videos of all the sessions will be available on demand after the event.

Ready for a taste of what you can expect to experience at Early Stage? Check out these examples and be sure to check out the agenda here to find out which sessions you want to attend.

When it comes to fundraising, timing is everything — There are some shockingly common timing mistakes founders make that can turn an otherwise successful fundraise into a failure. Jake Saper, partner at Emergence, will discuss how to avoid them and how to sequence efforts from the time you close your seed to ensure you find the right partner (at the right price!) for Series A and beyond.

