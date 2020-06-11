Learn how to ‘nail it before you scale it’ with Floodgate’s Ann Miura-Ko at TC Early Stage SF

The countdown has begun for the virtual curtain to open on our inaugural, two-day, virtual TC Early Stage SF on July 21 and 22, and with speakers like Ann Miura-Ko talking about building a minimum viable company, you’d be virtually insane to miss out.

The show will bring together 50+ experts across startup core competencies, such as fundraising, operations and marketing. And Ann will be one of the top-tier investors and experts coming to you live from Zoom with details on how to create product market fit and build a minimum viable company.

As a co-founder of Floodgate, one of the earliest seed-stage investment firms, Miura-Ko knows something about scaling early stage businesses. But her exposure to lean startup principles extends back to her tenure literally teaching it at Stanford University.

An investor in big hits including Lyft, Twitch, and Xamarin, Miura-Ko has noticed a few things about investing in early stage companies and seeing where they go astray. “[The] root cause inevitably stems from misconceptions around the nature of product-market fit,” she wrote in an article for Extra Crunch earlier this year.

At TC Early Stage SF Miura-Ko will break down those mistakes and offer startups tips on how to avoid them. Ko will be giving a master class (but not a MasterClass) in whether an entrepreneur has built a minimum viable company or a company that’s minimally viable. Hear Miura-Ko elaborate on the three key elements required to “nail it before you scale it”: having the right value proposition, ecosystem, and business model.

With panels like that, attendees won’t even notice that they’re sitting in front of a screen.

Early Stage SF goes down on July 21 and July 22, with more than 50 breakout sessions to choose from. However, don’t worry about missing a breakout session, because transcripts from each will be available to show attendees. And most of the folks leading the breakout sessions have agreed to hang at the show for at least half the day and participate in CrunchMatch, TechCrunch’s great app to connect founders and investors based on shared interests.

Here’s the fine print. Each of the 50+ breakout sessions is limited to around 100 attendees. We expect a lot more attendees, of course, so signups for each session are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Buy your ticket today and you can sign up for the breakouts we are announcing today, as well as those already announced. Pass holders will also receive 24-hour advance notice before we announce the next batch. (And yes, you can “drop” a breakout session in favor of a new one, in the event there is a schedule conflict.)

So get your TC Early Stage: San Francisco pass today, and get the inside track on the sessions we announced today, as well as the ones to be announced in the coming weeks.

