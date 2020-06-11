Daily Crunch: Just Eat Takeaway confirms its Grubhub acquisition

Food delivery takes a big step toward consolidation, Amazon announces a moratorium on providing facial recognition tech to law enforcement (but there are loopholes) and Twitter tests a way to scold users for tweeting an article they haven’t read.

Here’s your Daily Crunch for June 11, 2020.

1. Just Eat Takeaway confirms it’s gobbling up Grubhub in a $7.3B deal

European company Just Eat Takeaway said the combined operation processed 593 million orders in 2019 and will have over 70 million combined active customers globally.

This is an all-stock deal. Matt Maloney, CEO and founder of Grubhub, will join the Just Eat Takeaway.com management board and will lead the combined group’s businesses across North America.

2. Amazon’s facial recognition moratorium has major loopholes

In a surprise blog post, Amazon said it will put the brakes on providing its facial recognition technology to police for one year, but it refuses to say if the move applies to federal law enforcement agencies. Amazon also did not say what action it would take after the yearlong moratorium expires.

3. Twitter tests a feature that calls you out for RTing without reading the article

The experimental new prompt doesn’t stop a user from resharing a link before clicking to read it. Instead, it suggests you might want to read the article first. And the feature will only appear for some U.S.-based Android users for now.

4. Sentropy emerges from stealth with an AI platform to tackle online abuse, backed by $13M from Initialized and more

Sentropy says that it has developed the most sophisticated — yet easy to implement — system for identifying, tracking and ultimately purging online abuse by way of its AI-based platform.

5. Extra Crunch Live: Join BLCK VC’s Sydney Sykes for a discussion on fostering diversity in venture

At 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific today, we’ll be speaking to Sydney Sykes, who started BLCK VC with Frederik Groce in 2018 with a mission to increase the number of Black investors in tech. We’ll be making this episode of Extra Crunch Live free to watch and participate in live, and to view later.

6. 9 top space tech VCs on the market’s opportunities and challenges

We caught up with nine top investors in the space market to collect their thoughts on what’s going on right now in the industry, what red flags there are to watch out for and what opportunities they see for new and existing space startups. (Extra Crunch membership required.)

7. Theaters are ready to reopen, but is America ready to go back to the movies?

As America begins the slow, deliberate process of reopening, movie theaters have outlined their own plans to return to normal. But it seems clear that like so many other industries, the theatrical movie business remains very uncertain.

