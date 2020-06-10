Quibi gets Chromecast support on iOS and Android

If you haven’t checked out Quibi and the lack of Chromecast support was the thing holding you back: now’s the time.

Just a few weeks after adding AirPlay support, Quibi has released another update that brings Chromecast support into the mix.

The update is live on the iOS App Store now, and is rolling out to Android devices through the week. In a tweet, Quibi Chief Product Officer Tom Conrad says that he expects the Android update to be available to all by Friday.

Quibi’s launch hasn’t been the resounding success the company hoped for, with founder Jeffrey Katzenberg openly saying that it was “not close to what we wanted.” Putting aside whether or not anyone wants to watch content on their phone in ten minute chunks, the timing certainly didn’t help; they built a thing meant to be consumed on-the-go at a time when many, many people are anything but on-the-go.

Will AirPlay or Chromecast or any other streaming option be the thing that spikes their numbers? Probably not. But for the folks who were already considering Quibi but didn’t want to be stuck watching it on their phone, it could be enough to get them to give it a spin.