Extra Crunch Live: Join Superhuman CEO Rahul Vohra for a live Q&A on June 16 at 2pm EDT/11 AM PDT

The hits keep on coming with Extra Crunch Live: Next week, we’ll have Superhuman founder and CEO Rahul Vohra live for a chat on Tuesday, June 16 at 2 PM EDT/11 AM PDT. Extra Crunch members get the chance to ask Vohra questions directly, so be sure to sign up ahead of the call.

Superhuman dared to do what few could imagine possible: change email. The company created one of the most sought-after waitlists in modern software products, driving huge interest and community endorsement of its $30 per month subscription email product. Hear from Vohra about how he developed an innovative product around a ubiquitous tool, the challenges of that, and where Superhuman is headed next.

In case this is the first time you’re hearing about it, Extra Crunch Live is a virtual speaker series that connects Extra Crunch members with the brightest minds in tech and VC where the audience has a chance to ask their own questions to the guests. Past speakers include Kirsten Green, Roelof Botha, Mark Cuban and Aileen Lee, and Extra Crunch members get access to all those discussions and more.

Do you have a question for Vohra? Join us, and we’ll be sure to ask him as many of them as possible.

See you there!