Dear Sophie: Which visa should a startup pursue to hire someone from Mexico?

Dear Sophie:

I work in people ops at a biotech startup. We received an application from a very promising candidate from Mexico for a job opening we’ve had listed for quite some time. Our company has never sponsored anyone for a visa. Which type of visa should we pursue, how much will it cost, how long will it take, and what should we keep in mind while working through the process?

—Puzzled in Petaluma

Dear Puzzled,

Thank you for your question! I’m excited to hear that your startup is looking to sponsor an international professional for the first time!

Professionals who are citizens of either Mexico or Canada may be eligible for a TN (Treaty National) visa. A TN visa holder’s spouse and dependent children are eligible for a TD (Treaty Dependent) visa.