The future ain’t what it used to be in first Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer

If there’s one lesson I’ve learned these last few months, it’s that life rarely works out as planned. One minute you’re the sole two members of the band whose music has been prophesied to heal the world and usher in a new era of peace, and the next you wake up middle-aged playing some barstool dive.

One thing we can say for certain is that things didn’t quite workout as planned for the members of the Wyld Stallyns. Nearly 30 years after their Bogus Journey, San Dimas’s favorite sons have returned in the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have returned to reprise the title roles.

The third series mainstay, George Carlin, passed away in 2008, and will only be around in the form of archival footage — though Bogus Journey addition William Sadler is back in his grim reaper garb as Death. The film has been in production for nearly a decade. Series creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon returned to pen the third installment, while Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot will take the directorial helm. Also on board are rapper Kid Cudi, and comedian Kristen Schaal.

[gallery ids="2000003,2000002,2000001,1999999"]

The film is set to arrive August 21, for as wide a release as anyone can expect these days.