Stop with the Vroom and gloom on Wall Street

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This time around we’re recording what we call an Equity Shot, a single-topic show that we pull together whenever there’s a news item of sufficient weight that it demands we break our regular cadence and record a little more.

So Danny and Tash and Alex got together to discuss the recent Vroom IPO and Lemonade filing to go public. These are topics that TechCrunch has covered quite a lot lately, so here’s a chronology to help you keep it all straight:

So you can catch up as you need to. What matters is that public investors have swooned over the Vroom IPO, pushing its pricing and, today, more than doubling its value as a public company. It’s a huge debut, and that bodes well for other gross-margin-light businesses — unicorns, even — that might want to go public.

The IPO window is pretty open, it appears. And best of all, we three disagreed quite a bit this week. It’s a fun show.

OK, that’s enough from us. We are back on Friday. Take care, and keep up the good fight.