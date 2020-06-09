Sign up for tomorrow’s Pitchers & Pitches session

We’re just 24 hours away from the second installment of Pitchers and Pitches. If you want to whip your elevator pitch into shape, select your favorite beverage and join us for an interactive pitch-off and feedback session. We kick off tomorrow, June 10 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. It won’t cost you a penny, so register here today.

You’ll walk away with insightful advice and actionable tips to help you create a 60-second pitch that highlights the best of your business. The companies competing in the pitch-off will vie for a consulting session with cela, an organization that connects early-stage startups to accelerators and incubators that can help them scale their business.

The Pitchers and Pitches webinar series is free and open to all, but only companies that purchased a Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package were eligible to pitch. We randomly chose these five startups to compete:

Scanta protects machine learning algorithms and the businesses that use them.

Qualetics has developed a platform that helps Startups and SaaS companies scale AI based solutions.

Findster gives pet parents peace of mind by monitoring pets’ health and safety 24/7.

Hiago is a hyperlocal social network that empowers cities to organize neighbors around shared interests.

Whip Mobility is B2B SaaS platform for auto dealerships.

The VCs providing feedback for this session are Amish Jani, Managing Director at First Mark Capital and Merritt Hummer, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. On the TechCrunch side, we have Darrell Etherington and Jordan Crook, two TechCrunch editors with years of experience coaching founders in Startup Battlefield, the OG of startup pitch competitions. The four will evaluate the pitches and offer insightful feedback. The virtual audience will declare the pitch-off winner.

Whether you compete or simply watch and take copious notes, you’ll hear plenty of ideas and tips to help you craft the kind of pitch that captures investor interest, imagination and — not to be too crass about it — money.

Grab every opportunity to keep your startup moving forward.

