Database security startup jSonar raises $50M from Goldman Sachs

Database security startup jSonar has secured $50 million in new funding from Goldman Sachs .

The company, with offices in Waltham, Mass. and Vancouver, B.C., will use the new funding to grow its database security offering. In return, Goldman Sachs executive David Campbell will join jSonar’s board.

jSonar’s database security platform can monitor every one of its customers’ databases at a glance, regardless of whether they’re stored on-premise or in the cloud, and supports every popular database platform. The platform is designed to make it easy for staff to monitor any database across their infrastructure with meaningful insights, without having to use multiple tools across different networks and databases.

The company is clearly doing something right: the platform is popular with some of the biggest banks, financial institutions, insurance firms and healthcare organizations, a huge driver of revenue for the startup.

Ron Bennatan, jSonar’s co-founder and chief technology officer said he was “thrilled” the investment.

“The rapidly shifting enterprise landscape, including cloud adoption, an explosion of database platforms, the pressing need for data security beyond only compliance, and years of frustration over runaway costs, has created a huge opportunity for us to rapidly expand,” he said.