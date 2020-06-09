Grammarly adds custom style guides for business users

Grammarly, the popular tool that aims to help you avoid grammar and style gaffes, today announced that launch of custom style guides for its paying business users. Like with any style guide, the idea here is to ensure that a business’ communications are consistent. You wouldn’t want one email to say ‘datacenter’ while the other says ‘data center,’ after all.

“Grammarly is committed to helping organizations of all sizes accelerate business results through better communication, and we believe that style guides will prove to be an impactful tool for business customers,” said Dorian Stone, the general manager for Grammarly Business. “Consistency in business communications is table stakes for gaining brand credibility and trust among key stakeholders. But it’s difficult to maintain with a distributed and diverse workforce using a variety of writing platforms — even more challenging for businesses now working remotely without established processes in place.”

With these style guides, businesses can easily set guidelines so that names and specific terms remain uniform across teams and/or the whole company. Among the early users ae Atlassian and Zapier.

It’s worth noting that style guides are not available to free Grammarly and paid individual users. You’ll need a paid Grammarly Business account, which starts at $12.50 per month/users, with a minimum of 3 users.

With Microsoft Editor, Grammarly recently got a bit of competition in a market where it was pretty much playing alone for a long time. Editor, which comes in a free version and as part of the paid Microsoft 365 plans (with all of the goodies that come with that), is actually cheaper than Grammarly, but so far, I haven’t been all that impressed by it and since it still doesn’t seem to work in WordPress, it’s a bit of a non-starter. This competition is going to be good for users, though.

Late last year, Grammarly announced a $90 million funding round at a valuation north of $1 billion. The company also says it has well over 20 million users. It’s unclear how many of them are paying users, but with tools like this new style guide, chances are it’ll be able to bring on more businesses — and more users in those businesses — going forward.