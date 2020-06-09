Acceleprise announces 26 SaaS startups from its trio of accelerators

The TechCrunch crew has worked to keep tabs on this year’s startup accelerator classes. Conventional wisdom in startup land states that great companies are founded during more trying economic times. Well, a recession was declared yesterday by the National Bureau of Economic Research. We should, therefore, see some breakout startups in the next few years.

Which means it’s a good time to see what’s bubbling up. To that end, the TC team has spent time parsing the latest from startup-helpers like Y Combinator (here and here), 500 Startups (more here), Techstars (here and here), and Acceleprise, the group we’re focused on today.

Acceleprise is a startup accelerator — a company that helps groups of startups mature, grow and prepare to raise more capital; most accelerators provide some seed funds and office space — focused on the business-to-business, modern software startups. Or, what is usually called B2B SaaS.

The Acceleprise group has three accelerators: one in San Francisco, one in New York and one in Toronto. It’s the last of the three that is the most interesting; Acceleprise Toronto just went through its first cohort, while the group’s San Francisco and New York branches are on classes 12 and 4, respectively.

TechCrunch caught up with Acceleprise CEO and managing partner Michael Cardamone about the new cohorts and how his program is handling the new, COVID-19 world. After that we have notes on each of the 26 companies in the three cohorts. Let’s go!

Toronto

That Acceleprise started a branch in Toronto was a bit of a surprise to your humble servant; was there enough startup activity in the city to warrant the investment? Why not Chicago? You get the idea.

So we were first curious about how Cardamone felt that the first batch of Toronto startups performed. According to the executive, the Canadian cohort “massively exceeded [his] expectations.” He went on to say that while the Acceleprise team was confident in the quality of talent in the city, what “they didn’t fully realize is how much of a funding gap there is in Toronto for the pre-seed stage.”

Funding gaps, in case you’re not familiar with the turn of phrase, are bad things. A funding gap occurs when there’s no available capital for one particular stage of a startup’s life. Some ecosystems struggle with later-stage checks, for example. Here Cardamone is saying that what Toronto required was the opposite of that — it needed tiny checks to light first fires.

Cardamone told TechCrunch in an email that the nine companies in the first Toronto cohort graduated with an aggregate $1.5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), meaning that the average B2B SaaS company from the group is out hunting for more pre-seed money with six-figure ARR. That feels about right.

TechCrunch asked how many from the Toronto group he expects to reach nine-figure valuations. Cardamone responded that “there are definitely companies in the cohort that are on the trajectory to be significant North America-wide businesses, and certainly have the potential to have nine-figure-plus outcomes.”

But there’s a small obstacle in the way of success for some, so let’s talk about it.

COVID-19

TechCrunch was curious what portion of Acceleprise startups make it to the Series A stage. Or, more simply, what percent actually raise an A? Cardamone responded that Acceleprise considers “a Series A internally as a $4 million+ institutional round.” That seems fair.

The math concerning how many startups from the group make it are not simple, however. Acceleprise is on its third fund, but only its first fund has been in-market long enough to have Series A data. Of that group, per Cardamone, “45% of companies [that Fund 1 invested in] raised a seed round, and 40% of those so far have gone on to a Series A.” That might seem like a lower resulting percentage than you’d imagine, but the calculations discount eight companies from those cohorts that were sold before they raised a Series A, and two other companies that the executive notes have reached ARR of $3 million to $5 million and skipped their A rounds. (One fund powers more than one accelerator cohort, of course.)

So what impact will COVID-19 have on Series A graduation? “While the funding market is a bit tighter right now, we haven’t seen the same level of slowdown that we thought we might when this first hit,” Cardamone said, adding that during his group’s investor week (similar to a demo day) “interest […] was as high as it’s ever been.”

It’s not all good news, however. From his vantage point, Cardamone told TechCrunch that post-seed companies are raising more seed extensions than Series As than before. How that dynamic shakes out isn’t clear yet.

(As an aside, Acceleprise is running its next cohorts virtually, due to COVID-19. This may be the norm for accelerators until there’s a vaccine.)

SaaS, valuations

Acceleprise was founded in 2012, but it was reborn when Cardamone got the name and moved the operation to San Francisco two years later. In 2014 SaaS was a growing slice of the startup market, but not yet the majority it now sometimes feels like it has become. So, the market has come to the company, in a sense.

The market has moved so far toward SaaS that public companies in the space have seen their valuations reach new peaks in recent weeks, even though the United States is now in a recession. TechCrunch was curious what impact the repricing of public SaaS revenues was having on early-stage companies that pursue the business model; was public market enthusiasm for SaaS raising to the prices that early-stage SaaS startups can charge investors for equity?

Not really, it appears. While there is a good connection between later-stage startup valuations and the public markets, it’s less clear amongst the early stages. Here’s Cardamone on the impact of rising public SaaS valuations:

It doesn’t necessarily impact valuations at the early stages but the positive view on SaaS revenue in the public markets leads to more capital allocated to early stage SaaS companies out of generalist funds, which certainly helps even our early-stage companies.

That makes pretty good sense.

Startups

Right, enough from me. Here’s the list of startups and how they describe themselves. Enjoy!