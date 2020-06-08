Sony reschedules PS5 event for June 11th

After an indefinite postponement last week, Sony’s PlayStation 5 event is officially back on.

The event has been rescheduled for a live stream on June 11 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time according to a tweet from PlayStation’s official account. It will live stream on Twitch and YouTube.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The event, which was originally scheduled for June 4th, was postponed last week in response to protests against police violence flaring up across the United States and the world. The company’s statement at the time indicated that the timing didn’t feel quite right to make flashy announcements around new PS5 titles. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time to celebrate and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” the company’s statement read.

Sony has already shared plenty of details regarding the next-generation system, but details have been a bit more scant when it comes to the launch titles for the console. As Sony and Microsoft go head-to-head this holiday season with new consoles, the question will be whether PlayStation can maintain its edge in delivering launch exclusives that out-rival what Xbox can, even as Microsoft bulks up on studio acquisitions.

The event, which the company has detailed will last about an hour, will tee up “what’s in store for the next generation of games,” Sony says. We’ll be tuning in Thursday and giving a thorough rundown of what gets announced.