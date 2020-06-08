Equity Monday: Good news for Airbnb, three funding rounds and Vroom

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Here at Equity Monday we look at what happened over the weekend, what’s ahead, and a few recent funding rounds. As you’ll hear, we’re heading back into our normal cadence and topics, but if you do want to learn a bit more about what you can do to make your voice heard in opposition to racist policing, last week’s ep is worth listening to.

This is what we got up to this morning:

Alexis Ohanian announced that he’s stepping down from the board of Reddit. He hopes to be replaced by a Black American.

Airbnb local bookings are recovering, in a boon to the highly valued unicorn. Airbnb had to cut staff earlier this year after the global travel market dried up.

Reliance Jio sold another bit of itself for a huge sum. This time 1.16% for $750 million.

Didi’s ride-hailing volume is back to where it was a year ago. That’s good news for domestic ride-hailing companies.

Up ahead we have earnings from Chewy, Adobe and Stitch Fix.

Energysquare raised a €3 million Seed round, Germany-based NovaPump has raised what reports call a “Seven-Digit Financing Round,” and Inky, a cybersecurity startup based in Maryland here in the United States, has put together a $20 million Series B.

And, finally, we’re curious about what’s driving the bullish sentiment behind Vroom? It just raised its IPO price range, and we have questions.