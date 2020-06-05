Join Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz for a live Q&A: June 11 at 3 pm EST/Noon PDT/7 pm GMT

One of the earliest disruptions created by the novel coronavirus manifested in the form of event cancellations. Some of the world’s biggest tech conferences, like F8 and Google NEXT, got postponed and others turned to digital options to still connect. Even Disrupt is going digital this year.

It is an unprecedented time for the events world, so we are bringing someone right in the center of it to our Extra Crunch Live stage: Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz. In fact, Extra Crunch members can ask their own questions directly to the CEO and are encouraged to do so live on the call.

Hartz is leading the publicly traded company as it grows more popular than ever with hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. At the same time, the global slowdown of in-person event ticketing due to COVID-19 has had a material impact on Eventbrite’s business. What does that mean for employee morale? Collaboration with other companies? And overall culture at the business?

Eventbrite has swiftly transitioned to virtual events, with thousands of listings across categories like professional events, classes, health and wellness, science and tech, community and culture and more. Hartz also told Billboard that the company remains committed to serving independent music venues, which have been hit hard by the global health crisis, and hinted that Eventbrite may shift to a self-service ticket model.

The company reported that, since enhancing its online events service in 2019, and in the midst of social distancing, Eventbrite users are posting nearly 20k online events every day, with a 2,000+ percent year-over-year increase of online events taking place in April 2020 compared to April 2019. This announcement came after Eventbrite said it would cut $100 million in costs, which included layoffs.

We’ll talk with Hartz about how she is leading her company through a crisis and what the future holds for bringing people together. We’ll also discuss how widespread layoffs may impact the future of diversity in our workforces.

Hartz will also be asked to weigh in on advice for other founders hoping to emerge from COVID-19 from fundraising to strategy. As always, EC subscribers are invited to log onto the call to ask questions live.

Details are below for Extra Crunch subscribers; if you need a pass, get a cheap trial here.

Chat with you all in a week!

When, where, Zoom