Workshops, pitches and the shortlist of Europe’s hottest startups in The Europas Awards

The votes from the public and the judges are in and we can finally reveal the shortlist for The Europas Awards 2020 to find the hottest European tech startups!

The entries were sorted and sifted by journalists to compile an editorially driven “long list” of some of Europe’s most exciting startups and investors.

The list is below, plus information on the premium virtual workshops being held into key categories in the awards.

The winners will be announced at the online awards ceremony on the evening of 25 June 2020, from London, U.K.

The Europas Awards 2019 is sponsored by:

If you are interested in sponsoring The Europas or participating in the workshops as a partner, get in touch with Claire Dobson // claire@thepathfounder.com. Interested in speaking on the workshops? Contact Dianne See Morrisson // dianne@thepathfounder.com

THE EUROPAS CATEGORY WORKSHOPS

The 13 live workshops are built around the awards categories, and will feature key speakers, and VIP guests. Shortlisted companies will be pitching live on the platform. In addition, the “Pathfounder Sessions” offer exclusive workshops with specially invited guests, aimed at European startups raising money at this time.

Attendees can network virtually via a dedicated Slack community and easily exchange contact details, just as you would at a real-world event.

Virtual attendees will include only investors, founders and senior executives of mid to late-stage companies, as well as some of the newest companies on the scene.

The Europas is always attended by journalists from major tech titles, newspapers and business broadcasters.

See below or here for the workshops:

Workshop: Thu Jun 04, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: AgTech & FoodTech, plus startup pitches

Speakers:

• Niccolò Manzoni, Five Seasons Ventures

• Mr. Alain Revah, Ynsect

• Emilie Vanpoperinghe, Oddbox

Workshop: Thu Jun 04, 3:00 PM – 3:40 PM GMT+1(40 Min)

The Europas 2020: Impact, climate & sustainability startups, plus pitches

Speakers:

• Greg Jackson, Octopus Energy

• Lubomila Jordanova, PlanA.Earth

• Sofia Hmich, Future Positive Capital

Workshop: Fri Jun 05, 11:00-11:40 GMT+1(40 Min)

The Europas 2020: CyberTech startups , plus pitches

Speakers:

• Yessi Bello-Perez, The Next Web

• Ben Brabyn, GenieShares, former Level 39

• Emily Orton, Darktrace

• Max Vetter, Immersive Labs

Mon Jun 08, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: SpaceTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into SpaceTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Speakers:

Dr. Barbara Ghinelli

Director, Clusters and Harwell Campus, Business Development, UKRI-STFC

Harwell

Jason Maroothynaden

Business Broker

European Space Agency

Mike Butcher

Editor-at-Large

Techcrunch

Moderator

Mark Boggett

CEO

Seraphim Capital

Mon Jun 08, 3:00 Pm – 3:40 Pm GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: FinTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into FinTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Tue Jun 09, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: EdTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into EdTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Speakers:

Bernhard Niesner

CEO

busuu

Tue Jun 09, 3:00 PM – 3:40 PM GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: Mobility Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Speakers:

Shona Ghosh

UK Tech Editor

Business Insider

Moderator

Colin Hanna

Principal

Balderton

Thu Jun 11, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: PropTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into PropTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Thu Jun 11, 3:00 Pm – 3:40 Pm GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: GovTech, CivTech, RegTech Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into Gov, Civic, RegTech sectors along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Speakers:

Robyn Scott

CEO and Co-founder

apolitical

Mark Lazar

Director of Programmes

Public

Fri Jun 12, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: Retail and eCommerce Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into the retail and eCommerce sectors along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Speakers:

Tom Adeyoola

Co-founder

Extend Ventures

Speaker

Mon Jun 15, 11:00 AM – 11:40 PM GMT +1 (12 Hours, 40 Min)

The Europas 2020: SaaS and B2B Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into the B2B and SaaS sectors along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Speakers:

Cayetana Hurtado

Investor

Balderton Capital

Panelist

Mon Jun 15, 3:00 Pm – 3:40 Pm GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: HealthTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into the HealthTech sector along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Tue Jun 16, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas 2020: Emerging Tech (AI, Blockchain, Quantum) Deep Dive + Pitch

Join us for a deep dive into emerging tech includingAI, blockchain and quantum industry along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.

Speakers:

Chris O’Brien

European Correspondent

VentureBeat

Moderator

Keld van Schreven

Managing Partner

KR1

THE PATHFOUNDER WORKSHOPS

The Pathfounder Workshops

Prior to the awards there are special, premium content events The Pathfounder, designed be a “fast download” into the European tech scene for founders looking to raise money or enhance their business.

Thu Jun 18, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Comms for Startups – What we talk about when we talk about PR

What actually is “PR”? When it comes to startups, this term often gets bandied about as if cracking “PR” will lead to a flood of customers or partners and propel startups to super stardom . In this workshop, we will examine and unpack what communications can and cannot do for startups, what the objectives of comms should be and how, beyond headlines, it should be measured.

Fri Jun 19, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Meet the Press

Tech reporters talk about what makes a good news or features story and how to get their attention.

Mon Jun 22, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Negotiating with VCs

11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Crossing the Chasm – Making the Leap to Series B and Beyond

With investments slowing down, we invite a panel of leading investors to discuss how they are navigating these times and what they are looking for when currently investing.

Wed Jun 24, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)

The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: How We Scaled – 3 Former Europas Winners Share Their Journey to the Top

THE AWARDS

The Awards themselves will be announced live on 25th June at an online event which will feature special guests, and live entertainment.

Thu Jun 25, 6:30 Pm – 7:30 Pm GMT +1 (1 Hour)

The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2020

Join us to hear who’s won and have a celebratory virtual drink.

After a decade of identifying the most innovative tech startups in Europe including Spotify, TransferWise, Soundcloud and Babylon Health, The Europas has shown itself capable of finding Europe’s hottest startups. The Europas Awards is the only independent and editorially driven event to recognize the European tech startup scene. The winners have been featured in Reuters, Bloomberg, VentureBeat, Forbes, Tech.eu, The Memo, Smart Company, CNET, many others — and of course, TechCrunch.

Here are the shortlisted entries for The Europas Awards 2020:

Hottest AgTech/ FoodTech Startup

ConstellR

Earth Rover

iFarm

Planted

Hottest Social Innovation

Aidonic

Amicable

DataSwift

Farewill

Hottest ClimateTech/ Green /CleanTech Startup

Cervest

GreyParrot

Hawa Dawa

Solytic

SpaceTech

Angoka

FocalPoint

SatelliteVu

Hottest CyberTech Startup

Aloha Browser

Buguroo

Picus Security

Swidch

Hottest Sustainability Tech

Infinited Fiber Company

Little Black Door

Otrium

Peel Pioneers

Hottest EdTech Startup

Blackbullion

CoachHub

Life Based Value

Lingoda

SoSafe Cyber Security Awareness

Hottest AI

Builder.ai

Monolith AI

Mostly AI

Papercup

Sonantic

Speechly

Veriff

Hottest FinTech Startup

Fintech OS

Funding Options

Holvi

TaxScouts

WeVat

YuLife

Hottest Blockchain

Fireblocks

Trustology

Ubirch

Nexus Mutual

Hottest GovTech, Public, Civic, RegTech Startup

Apiax

Apolitical

Cyan Forensics

Parlia

Seed Legals

Hottest Quantum

IQM

Oxford Quantum Circuits

Phasecraft

Rahko

Hottest HealthTech Startup

Axial3D

Foodmarble

Fundamental Surgery

Joint Academy

Patchwork Health

Medshr

Siilo

Hottest Accelerator

ATI Boeing

Entrepreneur First

Founders Factory

Seraphim Space Camp

SetSquared Bristol

Startup Wise Guys

Hottest Mobility / Travel Tech Startup

Cake

Dott

Einride

Tier Mobile

Hottest Seed

Cavalry Ventures

Entrepreneur First

Forward Partners

Kima Ventures

Playfair Capital

Hottest PropTech

GoodMonday

Home.ht

MQube

Tiko

Hottest VC

Accel

Balderton

EQT Ventures

Draper Esprit

IDInvest

Joyance

Northzone

Target Global

Hottest RetailTech, eCommerce Tech Startup

Trouva

Typology

Ave + Edam

Hottest Unicorn

Bolt

DoctoLib

Klarna

Meero

Hottest SaaS or B2B Startup

Akur8

AnyDesk

Chattermill

Dixa

Funnel

Huub

Keylight

Polystream

Pathfounder of the Year

Dom Hallas, Coadec

Kinga Staniilawska

Richard Godfrey

Taavet Hinrikus