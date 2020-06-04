Workshops, pitches and the shortlist of Europe’s hottest startups in The Europas Awards

The votes from the public and the judges are in and we can finally reveal the shortlist for The Europas Awards 2020 to find the hottest European tech startups!
The entries were sorted and sifted by journalists to compile an editorially driven “long list” of some of Europe’s most exciting startups and investors.
The list is below, plus information on the premium virtual workshops being held into key categories in the awards.
The winners will be announced at the online awards ceremony on the evening of 25 June 2020, from London, U.K.
The Europas Awards 2019 is sponsored by:
If you are interested in sponsoring The Europas or participating in the workshops as a partner, get in touch with Claire Dobson // claire@thepathfounder.com. Interested in speaking on the workshops? Contact Dianne See Morrisson // dianne@thepathfounder.com
THE EUROPAS CATEGORY WORKSHOPS
The 13 live workshops are built around the awards categories, and will feature key speakers, and VIP guests. Shortlisted companies will be pitching live on the platform. In addition, the “Pathfounder Sessions” offer exclusive workshops with specially invited guests, aimed at European startups raising money at this time.
Attendees can network virtually via a dedicated Slack community and easily exchange contact details, just as you would at a real-world event.
Virtual attendees will include only investors, founders and senior executives of mid to late-stage companies, as well as some of the newest companies on the scene.
The Europas is always attended by journalists from major tech titles, newspapers and business broadcasters.
See below or here for the workshops:
Workshop: Thu Jun 04, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: AgTech & FoodTech, plus startup pitches
Speakers:
• Niccolò Manzoni, Five Seasons Ventures
• Mr. Alain Revah, Ynsect
• Emilie Vanpoperinghe, Oddbox
Workshop: Thu Jun 04, 3:00 PM – 3:40 PM GMT+1(40 Min)
The Europas 2020: Impact, climate & sustainability startups, plus pitches
Speakers:
• Greg Jackson, Octopus Energy
• Lubomila Jordanova, PlanA.Earth
• Sofia Hmich, Future Positive Capital
Workshop: Fri Jun 05, 11:00-11:40 GMT+1(40 Min)
The Europas 2020: CyberTech startups , plus pitches
Speakers:
• Yessi Bello-Perez, The Next Web
• Ben Brabyn, GenieShares, former Level 39
• Emily Orton, Darktrace
• Max Vetter, Immersive Labs
Mon Jun 08, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: SpaceTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into SpaceTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Speakers:
Dr. Barbara Ghinelli
Director, Clusters and Harwell Campus, Business Development, UKRI-STFC
Harwell
Jason Maroothynaden
Business Broker
European Space Agency
Mike Butcher
Editor-at-Large
Techcrunch
Moderator
Mark Boggett
CEO
Seraphim Capital
Mon Jun 08, 3:00 Pm – 3:40 Pm GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: FinTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into FinTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Tue Jun 09, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: EdTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into EdTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Speakers:
Bernhard Niesner
CEO
busuu
Tue Jun 09, 3:00 PM – 3:40 PM GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: Mobility Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Speakers:
Shona Ghosh
UK Tech Editor
Business Insider
Moderator
Colin Hanna
Principal
Balderton
Thu Jun 11, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: PropTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into PropTech along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Thu Jun 11, 3:00 Pm – 3:40 Pm GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: GovTech, CivTech, RegTech Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into Gov, Civic, RegTech sectors along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Speakers:
Robyn Scott
CEO and Co-founder
apolitical
Mark Lazar
Director of Programmes
Public
Fri Jun 12, 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: Retail and eCommerce Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into the retail and eCommerce sectors along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Speakers:
Tom Adeyoola
Co-founder
Extend Ventures
Speaker
Mon Jun 15, 11:00 AM – 11:40 PM GMT +1 (12 Hours, 40 Min)
The Europas 2020: SaaS and B2B Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into the B2B and SaaS sectors along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Speakers:
Cayetana Hurtado
Investor
Balderton Capital
Panelist
Mon Jun 15, 3:00 Pm – 3:40 Pm GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: HealthTech Sector Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into the HealthTech sector along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Tue Jun 16, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas 2020: Emerging Tech (AI, Blockchain, Quantum) Deep Dive + Pitch
Join us for a deep dive into emerging tech includingAI, blockchain and quantum industry along with pitches from The Europas shortlisted startups.
Speakers:
Chris O’Brien
European Correspondent
VentureBeat
Moderator
Keld van Schreven
Managing Partner
KR1
THE PATHFOUNDER WORKSHOPS
The Pathfounder Workshops
Prior to the awards there are special, premium content events The Pathfounder, designed be a “fast download” into the European tech scene for founders looking to raise money or enhance their business.
Thu Jun 18, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Comms for Startups – What we talk about when we talk about PR
What actually is “PR”? When it comes to startups, this term often gets bandied about as if cracking “PR” will lead to a flood of customers or partners and propel startups to super stardom . In this workshop, we will examine and unpack what communications can and cannot do for startups, what the objectives of comms should be and how, beyond headlines, it should be measured.
Fri Jun 19, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Meet the Press
Tech reporters talk about what makes a good news or features story and how to get their attention.
Mon Jun 22, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Negotiating with VCs
11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: Crossing the Chasm – Making the Leap to Series B and Beyond
With investments slowing down, we invite a panel of leading investors to discuss how they are navigating these times and what they are looking for when currently investing.
Wed Jun 24, 11:00 Am – 11:40 Am GMT +1 (40 Min)
The Europas Pathfounder Workshop: How We Scaled – 3 Former Europas Winners Share Their Journey to the Top
THE AWARDS
The Awards themselves will be announced live on 25th June at an online event which will feature special guests, and live entertainment.
Thu Jun 25, 6:30 Pm – 7:30 Pm GMT +1 (1 Hour)
The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2020
Join us to hear who’s won and have a celebratory virtual drink.
After a decade of identifying the most innovative tech startups in Europe including Spotify, TransferWise, Soundcloud and Babylon Health, The Europas has shown itself capable of finding Europe’s hottest startups. The Europas Awards is the only independent and editorially driven event to recognize the European tech startup scene. The winners have been featured in Reuters, Bloomberg, VentureBeat, Forbes, Tech.eu, The Memo, Smart Company, CNET, many others — and of course, TechCrunch.
Here are the shortlisted entries for The Europas Awards 2020:
Hottest AgTech/ FoodTech Startup
ConstellR
Earth Rover
iFarm
Planted
Hottest Social Innovation
Aidonic
Amicable
DataSwift
Farewill
Hottest ClimateTech/ Green /CleanTech Startup
Cervest
GreyParrot
Hawa Dawa
Solytic
SpaceTech
Angoka
FocalPoint
SatelliteVu
Hottest CyberTech Startup
Aloha Browser
Buguroo
Picus Security
Swidch
Hottest Sustainability Tech
Infinited Fiber Company
Little Black Door
Otrium
Peel Pioneers
Hottest EdTech Startup
Blackbullion
CoachHub
Life Based Value
Lingoda
SoSafe Cyber Security Awareness
Hottest AI
Builder.ai
Monolith AI
Mostly AI
Papercup
Sonantic
Speechly
Veriff
Hottest FinTech Startup
Fintech OS
Funding Options
Holvi
TaxScouts
WeVat
YuLife
Hottest Blockchain
Fireblocks
Trustology
Ubirch
Nexus Mutual
Hottest GovTech, Public, Civic, RegTech Startup
Apiax
Apolitical
Cyan Forensics
Parlia
Seed Legals
Hottest Quantum
IQM
Oxford Quantum Circuits
Phasecraft
Rahko
Hottest HealthTech Startup
Axial3D
Foodmarble
Fundamental Surgery
Joint Academy
Patchwork Health
Medshr
Siilo
Hottest Accelerator
ATI Boeing
Entrepreneur First
Founders Factory
Seraphim Space Camp
SetSquared Bristol
Startup Wise Guys
Hottest Mobility / Travel Tech Startup
Cake
Dott
Einride
Tier Mobile
Hottest Seed
Cavalry Ventures
Entrepreneur First
Forward Partners
Kima Ventures
Playfair Capital
Hottest PropTech
GoodMonday
Home.ht
MQube
Tiko
Hottest VC
Accel
Balderton
EQT Ventures
Draper Esprit
IDInvest
Joyance
Northzone
Target Global
Hottest RetailTech, eCommerce Tech Startup
Trouva
Typology
Ave + Edam
Hottest Unicorn
Bolt
DoctoLib
Klarna
Meero
Hottest SaaS or B2B Startup
Akur8
AnyDesk
Chattermill
Dixa
Funnel
Huub
Keylight
Polystream
Pathfounder of the Year
Dom Hallas, Coadec
Kinga Staniilawska
Richard Godfrey
Taavet Hinrikus