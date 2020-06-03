Join us to watch five startups pitch off at Pitchers & Pitches on June 10th

If you want to capture investor attention, you need a killer pitch. And that’s under normal circumstances. You’ve probably noticed that circumstances are anything but normal. With a global pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, you’ll need to up your pitching game and get ready to bring the heat. We can help.

Register today for the second installment of our Pitchers & Pitches series. This interactive elevator pitch feedback session will take place on June 10 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Pour yourself a refreshing glass of something tasty and get ready to take your pitching game to the next level.

Note: The Pitchers & Pitches webinar series is free and open to all, but only companies that have purchased a Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package get to pitch. If your startup wants to be in the running to pitch, you can purchase a ticket here.

We’ll choose five exhibiting startups at random to give their best 60-second pitch to the panel of judges. Who will hear those pitches and offer their sage advice? Excellent question.

Three people will evaluate each pitch and provide incisive feedback. Amish Jani, managing director at First Mark Capital is our featured VC judge for this session. Amish will join Darrell Etherington and Jordan Crook, two of our TechCrunch editors with years of experience coaching participants in the epic Startup Battlefield pitch competition.

Whether you watch or whether you pitch, you’ll come away with actionable tips, strategies and fresh ideas to improve the way you present your startup to the world.

Oh, and one more thing — there’s a prize package. Who doesn’t love prizes? The winning startup gets a consulting session with cela, an organization that connects early-stage startups to accelerators and incubators that can help them scale their business.

Early-stage startup founders rise to face challenges on the daily. And now you need to rise further and faster than ever before. Take advantage of every tool and every opportunity to adapt and move forward. The next Pitchers & Pitches session kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on June 10th. Don’t miss out — register today.

