Peloton’s fitness app finally lands on Apple TV

Since announcing in March that they were extending the free trial of their digital subscription from 30 to 90 days for a short time, Peloton has been rolling out more support for TV screens, adding Android TV back in April and announcing today that they’ve launched an official Apple TV app.

Shelter-in-place and the associated shutdowns of gyms across the country have led to a surge in sales of at-home gym equipment that have also benefitted Peloton. Peloton’s share price has been on a tear since shelter-in-place took hold, nearly doubling in value since early March.

Since then, the company has had to deal with unexpected adjustments like changes to how they deliver their at-home hardware safely, how they record exercise classes in a socially distant manner, but they’ve also had to expand to more platforms as they’ve seen usage shift.

Initially, dedicated TV apps didn’t make a ton of sense since users could already cast to their TVs from an iOS or Android device, but as Peloton has built out the audience of their digital-only subscription plan, the use case of people setting their yoga mat in front of their TV and firing up a class became less fringe.

The company’s digital-only subscription plan retails for $12.99 per month. The Apple TV app is available for download today.