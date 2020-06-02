Peloton’s fitness app finally lands on Apple TV

Lucas Matney @lucasmtny / 8 hours

Since announcing in March that they were extending the free trial of their digital subscription from 30 to 90 days for a short time, Peloton has been rolling out more support for TV screens, adding Android TV back in April and announcing today that they’ve launched an official Apple TV app.

Shelter-in-place and the associated shutdowns of gyms across the country have led to a surge in sales of at-home gym equipment that have also benefitted Peloton. Peloton’s share price has been on a tear since shelter-in-place took hold, nearly doubling in value since early March.

Peloton Q3 earnings show huge revenue and membership spikes

Since then, the company has had to deal with unexpected adjustments like changes to how they deliver their at-home hardware safely, how they record exercise classes in a socially distant manner, but they’ve also had to expand to more platforms as they’ve seen usage shift.

Initially, dedicated TV apps didn’t make a ton of sense since users could already cast to their TVs from an iOS or Android device, but as Peloton has built out the audience of their digital-only subscription plan, the use case of people setting their yoga mat in front of their TV and firing up a class became less fringe.

The company’s digital-only subscription plan retails for $12.99 per month. The Apple TV app is available for download today.

 